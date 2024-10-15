How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs game live online, on TV

A game of the year candidate could be up next in Week 7.

The San Francisco 49ers will be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of the recent Super Bowl which saw the latter win 25-22.

San Francisco has gotten off to a slow 3-3 start despite showing flashes of dominance. Two losses came after the 49ers led by double digits, but they couldn't hold on against the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers picked up much-needed momentum, though, after a 36-24 Week 6 road win at the Seattle Seahawks.

It's been the opposite start for the Chiefs, who are 5-0 despite not looking anywhere near their best from recent seasons. Kansas City is coming off a bye week, so Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co. will have fresh legs.

So, will the 49ers get regular-season revenge over Kansas City? Here's how you can watch the Week 7 game from Levi's Stadium online or on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Chiefs game?

The 49ers and Chiefs will meet on Sunday, Oct. 20.

What time is the 49ers vs. Chiefs game?

Kickoff time from Levi's Stadium is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Chiefs Week 7 game live on TV

The 49ers vs. Chiefs game will air on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (color) are expected to be on the call.

Local pregame coverage will begin at noon with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT, again on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Chiefs Week 7 game

Live stream: FOX Sports, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX mobile app, NFL mobile app