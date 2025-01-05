Buccaneers' Mike Evans ties Jerry Rice's consecutive 1,000-yard season record

Mike Evans rewrote some history books and checkbooks on Sunday.

His nine-yard catch and run in the closing seconds of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints put him over 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th consecutive season, matching the record held by San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice.

Evans, despite having missed three games this season due to a hamstring injury, entered Sunday's game needing 85 yards to keep his streak going. He finished with 89 yards on nine catches to close the season with 1,004 yards.

With the catch, he also reportedly cashed in on a $3 million incentive for reaching the 1,000-yard milestone this season -- and his team made sure to celebrate his history-making payday.

THE CELEBRATION FOR MIKE EVANS. CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/YNc0gAHoZD — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

Rice set the record in 1996 when he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th-straight season, dating back to the 1986 season.

His record seemed secure Sunday when the Bucs stopped the Saints on fourth down to take possession with 36 seconds remaining. Despite having just secured a victory, the NFC South title and a playoff spot, they refused to take a knee on history.

The Bucs ran a first-down passing play on their own 32-yard line for Evans, who caught a short pass from Baker Mayfield and fought for the final few yards to ensure his streak continued.

Evans, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 draft, extended his own NFL record of most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start an NFL career, having long ago topped the previous mark of six years held by Randy Moss.

Rice still holds the overall receiving record for total 1,000-yard seasons with 14. Evans pulled ahead of Randy Moss, who had 10. He is followed by Larry Fitzgerald, Terrell Owens and Jimmy Smith, who each had nine 1,000-yard seasons.