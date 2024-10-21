Jets' Xavier Newman suffers scary neck injury vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football

New York Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman suffered a terrifying injury during the "Sunday Night Football" game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh and had to be carted off the field.

Newman was injured while taking a hit from a block after the Steelers caught an interception in the third quarter of the game at Acrisure Stadium.

The NFL reports Newman suffered a neck injury and needed to be stabilized on a backboard and taken off the field on a cart. NBC Sports' Melissa Stark reported Newman had movement in his limbs.

Newman was taken by paramedics to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center four miles from the stadium, for evaluation, according to Mike Tirico during the NBC broadcast.

OL Xavier Newman (neck) is out. https://t.co/aac43gSy8X — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 21, 2024

He is in his second season with the Jets.