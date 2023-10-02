NFL fans roast Daniel Jones, Giants amid ugly loss to Seahawks

Big Blue is in big trouble.

The ugly start to the New York Giants' 2023 season continued on Monday Night Football with a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants again struggled to protect quarterback Daniel Jones, who was sacked a staggering 11 times by Seattle's defense. And making matters worse, Jones committed some brutal turnovers.

After a first-quarter strip-sack led to a DK Metcalf touchdown, Jones later made a mistake that all but sealed New York's loss. With the Giants driving late in the third quarter to potentially make it a one-score game, Jones was picked off by No. 5 overall selection Devon Witherspoon, and the rookie cornerback returned it 97 yards for a touchdown.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Two possessions later, Jones threw his sixth interception on the young season.

With their latest defeat, the Giants are now 1-3 with 46 points scored, 23 sacks allowed, a minus-eight turnover margin and a minus-76 point differential. They are one of two teams, along with the Jets (of course), who have yet to run an offensive play while leading this season, per ESPN Stats and Information.

The ugly brand of football comes after a surprising 9-7-1 campaign that included a playoff victory and helped Jones secure a four-year, $160 million deal with $82 million fully guaranteed. But that contract has quickly turned into a punchline among NFL fans, who roasted the fifth-year quarterback and the Giants for their prime-time performance.

Giants really look preseason bad — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) October 3, 2023

This is Joe Judge-level bad. It is. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) October 3, 2023

Daniel Jones drops back to pass pic.twitter.com/ZnyDMnkYjc — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 3, 2023

When you remember the contract Daniel Jones signedpic.twitter.com/ZM5GDrRKGd — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 3, 2023

Daniel Jones in primetime games pic.twitter.com/nt90iArV0k — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 3, 2023

Everyone's reaction to that Daniel Jones pick 6 pic.twitter.com/R5dWBBahqv — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 3, 2023

Daniel Jones is in this weird zone where he's not good but he deserves better. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 3, 2023

I do think things get easier for the giants from a roster building perspective when daniel jones' cap hit goes from $15M this year to $47M next year — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 3, 2023

Daniel Jones just figured out throwing a pick stops the sacks when the coach leaves you in the game. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 3, 2023

Highest earning NFL players for 2023:



Lamar Jackson: $80 million

Patrick Mahomes: $59 million

Nick Bosa: $51 million

Daniel Jones: $46 million — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 3, 2023

“Did you really just steal 139 million dollars from us” - The Giants



Daniel Jones: pic.twitter.com/qiZwawFPpS — Mikey O’ver (@MikeyOver1) October 3, 2023

i’m sorry. it’s time.



caleb williams giant pic.twitter.com/ZPxZlJBrpn — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) October 3, 2023

Things might not get any better anytime soon for Brian Daboll's team, either. New York's next two games? On the road against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.