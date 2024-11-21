Key injuries for NFL Week 12: Latest news on Brock Purdy, Isiah Pacheco and more

NFL playoff races are in full swing, and injuries continue to be a factor across the league.

From starting QBs to standout wide receivers, a number of star players are on the injury report for Week 12 and, in some cases, beyond.

Here's the latest on some notable injured players.

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been hurting all season, and the team's starting quarterback finally caught the injury bug.

Brock Purdy was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury. He had reported soreness in his throwing shoulder following the 49ers' 20-17 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the roster, defensive end Nick Bosa's status for Week 12 in Green Bay is up in the air after he was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to hip and oblique injuries.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco is expected to make a long-awaited return to the Kansas City Chiefs' backfield for their Week 12 contest in Carolina. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Pacheco will be healthy for the matchup.

Pacheco has missed Kansas City's last eight games after suffering a broken fibula in his team's Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are poised to get one of their star wide receivers back.

Mike Evans is set to return for the Bucs' Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants. The 31-year-old has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in a Week 7 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

Star Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a limited participant on Wednesday with back and foot injuries.

Lamb has not missed a game this season and is third in the NFL with 774 receiving yards entering Week 12.

Khalil Mack, LB, Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are eagerly awaiting the return of Khalil Mack.

The pass rusher has been sidelined with a groin injury and did not practice on Wednesday. Mack and the Chargers have the benefit of an extra day between games ahead of the Monday Night Football showdown against the Ravens.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Commanders

Marshon Lattimore did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury ahead of the Washington Commanders' divisional contest against the Cowboys.

Lattimore has not suited up for the Commanders yet after getting dealt to the team from the New Orleans Saints ahead of the trade deadline.