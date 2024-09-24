Key injuries for NFL Week 4: Latest news on Justin Herbert, Dolphins QBs and more

A handful of NFL teams are dealing with new injuries entering Week 4 of the 2024 season.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had X-rays after exiting the team's defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Miami Dolphins already trotted out their third quarterback in three weeks.

Here's the latest some key injured players entering Week 4:

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

X-rays on Justin Herbert's right ankle came back negative after the quarterback left Sunday's loss against the Steelers.

Herbert's status for Week 4 is unclear with a marquee matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs coming up.

Skylar Thompson, QB, Dolphins

The Dolphins could be onto their third starting quarterback of the year just four games in.

Backup Skylar Thompson, who was starting in place of the concussed Tua Tagovailoa, took a shot to the ribs that led to his exit from Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Tim Boyle entered the game in Thompson's place.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Thompson is considered "day-to-day" but added that the team is considering its options at quarterback ahead of its Monday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans, including the possibility of starting recent addition Tyler Huntley.

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

The Green Bay Packers have thrived as quarterback Jordan Love recovers from a knee injury.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Love will be limited in practice to start the week as the Packers prepare to host the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he doesn't believe that Najee Harris' apparent right arm injury is a concern and expects the running back to suit up against the Indianapolis Colts this week.

Joe Mixon, RB, Texans

Joe Mixon did not play in the Houston Texans' Week 3 loss to the Vikings after suffering an ankle injury on an apparent hip-drop tackle in Week 2.

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

DeVonta Smith exited the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints after taking a vicious hit in the fourth quarter. He was ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

Trey McBride is in concussion protocol after a head-to-head collision with Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch in Week 3.