Key injuries for NFL Week 7: Latest news on Derek Carr, Nick Chubb and more

The 2024 NFL regular season is one-third complete, and injuries are starting to pile up across the league.

Between starting quarterbacks, premier running backs and rising stars on both sides of the ball, key players across the NFL could spend Week 7 on the sideline.

Here's the latest on some notable injured players heading into Week 7.

Derek Carr, QB, Saints

The New Orleans Saints will be quite shorthanded for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Quarterback Derek Carr missed Sunday's defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an oblique injury and did not participate in Tuesday's practice. Wide receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) did not participate, either, while running back Alvin Kamara (hand) and tight end Taysom Hill (rib) were limited participants.

Russell Wilson, QB, Steelers

Russell Wilson could be on the verge of his team debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sidelined at the start of the season by a calf injury, Wilson is getting first-team reps with the Pittsburgh offense ahead of their Sunday Night Football showdown against the New York Jets. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Wilson is "in consideration" to supplant Justin Fields as the team's QB1.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will start in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins after missing the last two games with an oblique injury, head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday.

The second-year quarterback suffered the injury on a hard hit during the Colts' Week 4 win over the Steelers.

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will make his long-awaited return to the field in Sunday's AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The four-time Pro Bowler hasn't played in more than a year after suffering a gruesome knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season. He shared insight into his recovery in a Players' Tribune profile on Wednesday and said he's ready to repay the Cleveland fans who have stood by his side.

"These rocks ain’t going to move themselves," he wrote. "Let’s work."

Jordan Mason, RB, 49ers

Running back Jordan Mason left the San Francisco 49ers' Thursday night win over the Seattle Seahawks with a sprained AC joint. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that Mason would be "day to day" and classified it as "good news" with a Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs looming.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. suffered a concussion in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 6 loss against the Green Bay Packers.

The rookie wide receiver will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in order to suit up against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Andrew Thomas, LT, Giants

The New York Giants are reportedly expected to be without left tackle Andrew Thomas for the rest of the season. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the fourth overall draft pick from 2020 underwent surgery Wednesday morning to repair a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson left the Lions Week 6 game against the Cowboys after his leg collided with a teammate while sacking Dak Prescott.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Lions

The Detroit Lions were dealt a devastating blow in their dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, as star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken leg.

The team placed Hutchinson, who has an NFL-leading 7.5 sacks through six weeks, on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday.

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Broncos

Patrick Surtain II entered the NFL's concussion protocol after breaking up a pass in coverage during the Denver Broncos loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

The Broncos listed the Pro Bowl cornerback as a non-participant in Monday's practice estimation ahead of the team's Thursday night game in New Orleans.

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II left the game against the Chargers to be evaluated for a concussion.