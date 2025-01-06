NFL

NFL playoff schedule 2025: Here are the matchups and dates for Wild Card weekend

The schedule was released during Vikings-Lions on Sunday Night Football

By Logan Reardon and Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the 2024 NFL regular season all wrapped up, playoff football is next.

It all kicks off with Wild Card weekend beginning in just a few short days. There will be six games played over three days, culminating in a Monday night matchup.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Saturday will feature two games, both in the AFC with the highlight being an AFC North showdown. Sunday will have three games, chief among them being the Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monday night will feature the Los Angeles Rams hosting the loser of Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Here are all the details for the wild card round in 2025:

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

NFL wild card schedule 2025

There will be two games on Jan. 11, three games on Jan. 12 and one game on Jan. 13 to make up what the league calls "Super Wild Card Weekend."

Here are all the matchups, dates and times:

Saturday, Jan. 11

Sunday, Jan. 12

  • Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
  • Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
  • Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Jan. 13

  • Minnesota Vikings/Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

NFL

Miami Dolphins 1 hour ago

‘I'm out': Tyreek Hill indicates desire to leave Dolphins after Week 18 loss

New England Patriots 5 hours ago

Patriots fire Mayo as Kraft makes swift decision about team's future

How to watch the NFL wild card games

All four of the NFL's broadcasting partners will air at least one wild card matchup. Here's how to watch each game:

  • Chargers at Texans and Broncos at Bills: CBS and Paramount Plus
  • Steelers at Ravens: Amazon Prime Video
  • Packers at Eagles: FOX and FOXSports.com
  • Commanders at Buccaneers: NBC and Peacock
  • Vikings/Lions at Rams: ESPN, ABC and ESPN+

2025 NFL playoff bracket

Here's the AFC bracket:

  1. Chiefs
  2. Bills
  3. Ravens
  4. Texans
  5. Chargers
  6. Steelers
  7. Broncos

Here's the NFC bracket:

  1. Lions or Vikings
  2. Eagles
  3. Buccaneers
  4. Rams
  5. Lions or Vikings
  6. Commanders
  7. Packers

This article tagged under:

NFL
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us