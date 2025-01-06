NFL playoff schedule 2025: Here are the matchups and dates for Wild Card weekend

With the 2024 NFL regular season all wrapped up, playoff football is next.
It all kicks off with Wild Card weekend beginning in just a few short days. There will be six games played over three days, culminating in a Monday night matchup.
Saturday will feature two games, both in the AFC with the highlight being an AFC North showdown. Sunday will have three games, chief among them being the Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monday night will feature the Los Angeles Rams hosting the loser of Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Here are all the details for the wild card round in 2025:
NFL wild card schedule 2025
There will be two games on Jan. 11, three games on Jan. 12 and one game on Jan. 13 to make up what the league calls "Super Wild Card Weekend."
Here are all the matchups, dates and times:
Saturday, Jan. 11
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Sunday, Jan. 12
- Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
- Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
- Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
Monday, Jan. 13
- Minnesota Vikings/Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
The Wild Card Weekend schedule! #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/L08eDmoPdz— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2025
How to watch the NFL wild card games
All four of the NFL's broadcasting partners will air at least one wild card matchup. Here's how to watch each game:
- Chargers at Texans and Broncos at Bills: CBS and Paramount Plus
- Steelers at Ravens: Amazon Prime Video
- Packers at Eagles: FOX and FOXSports.com
- Commanders at Buccaneers: NBC and Peacock
- Vikings/Lions at Rams: ESPN, ABC and ESPN+
2025 NFL playoff bracket
Here's the AFC bracket:
- Chiefs
- Bills
- Ravens
- Texans
- Chargers
- Steelers
- Broncos
Here's the NFC bracket:
- Lions or Vikings
- Eagles
- Buccaneers
- Rams
- Lions or Vikings
- Commanders
- Packers