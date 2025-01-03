What we know about the NFL playoff bracket so far

There's a lot to sort out in NFL Week 18 with regard to the playoff bracket.

The final week of the 2024 regular season will kick off with two of the 14 playoff spots not yet filled. The remaining playoff berths include the third AFC wild-card spot and the NFC South division winner.

In addition to the NFC South, the NFC North and AFC North will crown division champions in Week 18. The NFC North title, which the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will play for on Sunday Night Football, also comes with the No. 1 seed in the conference.

There are only a handful of playoff-bound teams who won't be jockeying for position on the final weekend of the regular season. One NFC team and three AFC teams were already locked into a seed entering Week 18.

So, as the playoff picture comes into full focus, here's everything to know about the NFL postseason, from the updated bracket to how the playoffs work and more:

Which teams have clinched berths in the NFL playoffs?

Twelve teams -- six in each conference -- have clinched a playoff berth:

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West champions, clinched No. 1 seed)

Buffalo Bills (AFC East champions)

Houston Texans (AFC South champions)

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers (clinched wild card)

NFC

Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East champions)

Los Angeles Rams (NFC West champions)

Minnesota Vikings

Washington Commanders (clinched wild card)

Green Bay Packers (clinched wild card)

The final AFC wild-card berth will go to either the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins or Cincinnati Bengals. The last remaining NFC playoff spot will be the South division champion -- either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Atlanta Falcons.

How do the NFL playoffs work?

The NFL playoff bracket is set by teams in each conference being seeded No. 1 through No. 7. The four division winners in each conference are ranked No. 1 to No. 4 by regular-season record followed by the three wild-card teams ranked by regular-season record.

The matchups in the opening round of the playoffs are No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6, and No. 4 vs. No. 5.

Who gets a bye in the NFL playoffs?

Only the top seed in each conference gets a bye to the Divisional Round. The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs clinched the AFC bye, while the NFC bye will go to the NFC North champion -- either the Lions or Vikings.

What's the AFC playoff bracket?

No first-round matchups in the AFC are set just yet, as only the Chiefs, Bills and Texans are locked into a seed. Here's a preview of what the AFC bracket could look like:

Chiefs Bills (Ravens or Steelers) Texans (Ravens, Steelers or Chargers) (Steelers or Chargers) (Broncos, Dolphins or Bengals)

What's the NFC playoff bracket?

Meanwhile, the Eagles are the lone NFC team with a set seed. Here's a look at the NFC bracket possibilities:

(Lions or Vikings) Eagles (Rams or Buccaneers) (Rams, Buccaneers or Falcons) (Lions or Vikings) (Commanders or Packers) (Commanders or Packers)

You can check out a full breakdown of clinching and seeding scenarios for Week 18 here.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The NFL postseason opens with Super Wild Card Weekend from Saturday, Jan. 11, to Monday, Jan. 13. There will be two Saturday games, three Sunday games and one Monday game.

Full schedule details have yet to be released.

Does the NFL reseed in the playoffs?

Yes, the NFL reseeds in the playoffs. That means that the Chiefs will face the lowest-seeded AFC team left following the opening round.

What's the NFL playoff schedule?

The Divisional Round is set for Saturday, Jan 18, to Sunday, Jan. 19, followed by the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday, Jan. 26.

When is the Super Bowl 2025?

The AFC and NFC champions will square off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Where is the Super Bowl 2025?

Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, in the Big Easy will host the Big Game.