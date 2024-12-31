NFL playoff picture: Clinching and seeding scenarios to know for Week 18

The NFL playoff bracket is just days away from finalized.

The league enters the final week of the 2024 regular season with six of the seven postseason berths in both conferences having been clinched.

The third and final wild-card spot in the AFC is still up for grabs. The playoff position is currently occupied by the 9-7 Denver Broncos, but the 8-8 Cincinnati Bengals or 8-8 Miami Dolphins could overtake Denver in Week 18. Over in the NFC, the 9-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are attempting to hold off the 8-8 Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South title.

Those aren't the only teams with something to play for this week, though, as several postseason-bound squads aren't locked into a seed just yet. There are even a few squads that could still either enter the playoffs as a division winner or wild card.

From the current playoff picture to Week 18 clinching scenarios and more, here's what to know for the final week of the regular season:

What's the AFC playoff bracket?

Here's a look at the AFC playoff picture entering Week 18 (teams in bold are locked into seed):

Kansas City Chiefs, 15-1 Buffalo Bills, 13-3 Baltimore Ravens, 11-5 Houston Texans, 9-7 Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-6 Los Angeles Chargers, 10-6 Denver Broncos, 9-7

Three of the top four seeds are set, with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs earning a bye to the Divisional Round as the No. 1 seed, the Bills at No. 2 and the Texans at No. 4.

The No. 3 seed will go to the AFC North champion -- either the Ravens or Steelers.

If Baltimore wins the division, the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds will be the Chargers and Steelers in some order. Should the Steelers win the division, they'll host the No. 6 Chargers while the Ravens will be slotted at No. 5 and face the Texans.

The No. 7 seed will be either the Broncos, Bengals or Dolphins, and whichever team earns the playoff berth will face Buffalo.

What's the NFC playoff bracket?

The NFC playoff picture entering Week 18 isn't quite as clear (teams in bold are locked into seed):

The Eagles will be the No. 2 seed and face either the Packers or NFC East rival Commanders on Super Wild Card Weekend. Green Bay and Washington will be slotted sixth and seventh in some order.

The No. 1 seed, along with the NFC North title, will be awarded in the final game of the regular season as the Vikings visit the Lions on Sunday Night Football. The NFC North runner-up will be the No. 5 seed.

The Rams will be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, and the same goes for the Bucs should they qualify for the postseason. If the Falcons win the NFC South, they will be the No. 4 seed.

The No. 3 seed will face either the Commanders or Packers, while the No. 4 seed will draw a 14-win wild-card team from the NFC North.

What are the playoff clinching scenarios in NFL Week 18?

Here's a look at the clinching and seeding scenarios to know for Week 18:

AFC

Ravens to clinch AFC North title, No. 3 seed: Win/tie vs. Browns OR Steelers loss/tie vs. Bengals

Win/tie vs. Browns Steelers loss/tie vs. Bengals Steelers to clinch AFC North title, No. 3 seed: Win vs. Bengals + Ravens loss vs. Browns

Win vs. Bengals + Ravens loss vs. Browns Chargers to clinch No. 5 seed: Win vs. Raiders + Steelers loss/tie vs. Bengals OR tie vs. Raiders + Steelers loss vs. Bengals

Win vs. Raiders + Steelers loss/tie vs. Bengals tie vs. Raiders + Steelers loss vs. Bengals Broncos to clinch playoff berth, No. 7 seed: Win/tie vs. Chiefs OR Dolphins loss/tie vs. Jets + Bengals loss/tie vs. Steelers

Win/tie vs. Chiefs Dolphins loss/tie vs. Jets + Bengals loss/tie vs. Steelers Dolphins to clinch playoff berth, No. 7 seed: Win vs. Jets + Broncos loss vs. Chiefs

Win vs. Jets + Broncos loss vs. Chiefs Bengals to clinch playoff berth, No. 7 seed: Win vs. Steelers + Broncos loss vs. Chiefs + Dolphins loss/tie vs. Jets

NFC

Lions to clinch NFC North title, No. 1 seed: Win/tie vs. Vikings

Win/tie vs. Vikings Vikings to clinch NFC North title, No. 1 seed: Win vs. Lions

Win vs. Lions Rams to clinch No. 3 seed: Win/tie vs. Seahawks OR Bucs loss/tie vs. Saints

Win/tie vs. Seahawks Bucs loss/tie vs. Saints Buccaneers to clinch NFC South title: Win/tie vs. Saints OR Falcons loss/tie vs. Panthers

Win/tie vs. Saints Falcons loss/tie vs. Panthers Buccaneers to clinch No. 3 seed: Win vs. Saints + Rams loss vs. Seahawks

Win vs. Saints + Rams loss vs. Seahawks Falcons to clinch NFC South title, No. 4 seed: Win vs. Panthers + Bucs loss vs. Saints

Win vs. Panthers + Bucs loss vs. Saints Commanders to clinch No. 6 seed: Win vs. Cowboys OR Packers loss vs. Bears OR tie vs. Cowboys + Packers tie vs. Bears

Win vs. Cowboys Packers loss vs. Bears tie vs. Cowboys + Packers tie vs. Bears Packers to clinch No. 6 seed: Win vs. Bears + Commanders loss/tie vs. Cowboys OR tie vs. Bears + Commanders loss vs. Cowboys

Who gets a bye in the NFL playoffs?

Only the top seed in each conference gets a bye to the Divisional Round. The Chiefs clinched the AFC bye, while the NFC bye will go to the NFC North champion -- either the Lions or Vikings.

How do the NFL playoffs work?

Teams are seeded No. 1 through No. 7 in each conference, with the four division winners ranked by regular-season record followed by the three wild-card teams ranked by regular-season record.

The matchups in the opening round of the playoffs are No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6, and No. 4 vs. No. 5.

Does the NFL reseed in the playoffs?

Yes, the NFL reseeds in the playoffs. That means the top seed in each conference will draw the lowest-seeded team to advance beyond the opening round of the playoffs.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The postseason is then slated to begin with Super Wild Card Weekend from Saturday, Jan. 11 to Monday, Jan. 13.