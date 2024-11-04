NFL

When do the NFL playoffs begin? Key dates for 2024-25 season

Here's what to know as contenders seek to dethrone the Chiefs' three-peat chances

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The midpoint of the NFL regular season is here so it's understandable to begin blocking off dates to lock in this winter for the next major football scheduling domino now that the trade deadline has passed: Playoffs.

Even if the postseason doesn't start until early 2025, fans must to take into account four rounds of action that includes an expanded seven-team bracket for each conference.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The Kansas City Chiefs will be seeking a historic three-peat as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to anchor the team, but there will be contenders hoping to play spoiler.

So, when will the playoffs commence in 2024-25? Here are the key dates to know:

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

When does the NFL regular season end?

The NFL regular season will conclude with Week 18 action on Jan. 5.

When do the NFL playoffs begin?

NFL

NFL 60 mins ago

Chargers-Bengals flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 11, Colts-Jets out

NFL 2 hours ago

2025 NFL Draft order: Patriots hold No. 1 pick as season reaches halfway point

The 2024-25 NFL playoffs will get underway with super wild card weekend, which is slated for January 11-13.

NFL playoffs schedule 2025

Here are the dates for each NFL playoff round in 2025:

  • Super wild card weekend: Saturday, Jan. 11 - Monday, Jan. 13
  • Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 18 - Sunday, Jan. 19
  • Conference Championships: Sunday, Jan. 26

When is the 2025 Pro Bowl?

The 2025 Pro Bowl games will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2.

When is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Where is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX will be played at Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints.

Once the 2025 game is in the books, New Orleans would have hosted eight Super Bowls. It first hosted Super Bowl IV in 1970 and last held the game in 2013 for Super Bowl XLVII.

The Lombardi Trophy is made of sterling silver by Tiffany & Co.

This article tagged under:

NFL
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us