NFL teams will vote on these 3 rule changes at upcoming league meeting

Change is (potentially) on the horizon.

NFL teams have made their pitches for new rules for the upcoming season, with three proposals set to be voted on at the annual league meeting from March 30 to April 2.

Proposals need approval by 24 of the 32 owners to pass, and we should know the results of the vote by the end of the meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

Here's a breakdown of the three new rule proposals:

1. Banning the tush push

The Green Bay Packers proposed banning the play that the Philadelphia Eagles have perfected.

Here's how the Packers intend to outlaw the famous "Brotherly Shove" that the Eagles rode to a Super Bowl win:

"To prohibit an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap," the proposal says.

2. Penalty change for defensive holding and illegal contact

The Detroit Lions proposed a less harsh penalty for defensive holding and illegal contact.

Both penalties are currently five yards and an automatic first down. Under the proposal, it would still be five yards but not an automatic first down.

So, for example, if there's a defensive holding on a third-and-10, the teams would replay the down as a third-and-5 rather than a first-and-10.

3. Regular season overtime rules

The Eagles proposed changing the regular season overtime rules.

Under the change, both teams would be guaranteed a possession on offense -- the same rules that are used in overtime for the postseason.

This would make overtime rules similar for both regular season and playoff games, with both teams possessing the ball in a 15-minute period. This wouldn't eliminate ties, though -- games that are still knotted after 15 minutes would end in the regular season. In the playoffs, teams play further overtime periods until a tie is broken.