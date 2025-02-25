Looking back at the NFL Scouting Combine's history and origins

One of the biggest events of the NFL offseason brings prospects, scouts and coaches to the Hoosier State.

The NFL Scouting Combine takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, giving the league’s 32 teams a chance to get an up-close look at the players who will be on the board in April.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

What was the scouting landscape before the combine, and what sparked the creation of the modern tentpole? Here’s a look back at NFL Scouting Combine history and how it has evolved:

When was the NFL Scouting Combine founded?

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

National Football Scouting Inc. (NFS) held the first National Invitational Camp in Tampa, Florida, in 1982. The camp welcomed 163 players as 16 member clubs acquired medical information on prospects.

While the National Invitational Camp was designed to be a single location to share medical info, not every team went at first. BLESTO and Quadra Scouting each ran a camp of their own until 1984.

In 1985, the three camps merged and the NFL chose to have the NFS run the centralized event. The move helped the three organizations split costs. It benefited teams, as well, by allowing a setting to collect more in-depth medical, physical and psychological intel on players.

Why is it called the NFL Scouting Combine?

While there is no explicit reason given for the “NFL Scouting Combine” name, the new moniker came after the National, BLESTO and Quadra camps combined for the 1985 event.

How long has the NFL Scouting Combine been held in Indianapolis?

The NFL combine did not start out in Indianapolis. The first two NFS combines were held in Tampa before heading to New Orleans in 1984. Arizona was the site for the first post-merge combine in 1985 before going back to New Orleans in 1986. Indianapolis first hosted the combine at the Hoosier Dome in 1987 and has hosted the event each season since, with the exception of 2021, where the in-person combine was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL made combine locations subject to bidding from 2023 to 2028, but Indianapolis held onto it in 2023, hosted it again in 2024 and will hold it through 2026.

When was the NFL Scouting Combine first televised?

The NFL combine did not allow cameras to cover the event for nearly two decades.

A major change came in 2003, when NFL Network was launched. The 2004 combine was covered in daily segments and evolved into a primetime TV event for 2023. The 2025 edition will feature afternoon and primetime sessions.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article was posted in March 2023.

The 2025 NFL Draft order is officially set following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Here’s where all 32 teams stand, with the Tennessee Titans securing the No. 1 overall pick.