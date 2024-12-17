NFL

NFL announces schedule moves for Week 17: Three Saturday games, new SNF matchup

Here are all the schedule changes for Week 17 that the NFL announced on Tuesday.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NFL has finalized its Week 17 schedule.

There will be three Saturday standalone games on Dec. 28 and a new Sunday Night Football matchup on Dec. 29, the league announced Tuesday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here are the Saturday matchup, which will all air on NFL Network:

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

For Sunday night on NBC and Peacock, it will be the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Washington Commanders on Dec. 29, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The previously scheduled matchup of the Miami Dolphins at the Cleveland Browns will now be played at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

On Saturday, all three games will include teams with postseason stakes on the line.

The Chargers (8-6) currently hold the final AFC wild card spot after losing two straight games. With another key game scheduled for Week 16 against the Broncos, their game against the Patriots (3-11) will be a must-win for Justin Herbert and Co.

NFL

NFL 16 hours ago

Winners, losers from Vikings-Bears, Falcons-Raiders doubleheader

NFL 20 hours ago

Where to watch Texans vs. Chiefs Saturday NFL Week 16 game: TV, stream, more

The Broncos (9-5) are now comfortably in the AFC playoff picture after a big win in Week 15. On the other side, the Bengals (6-8) need to win out and get some help from other teams to rejoin the field.

The Cardinals (7-7) will visit the division-leading Rams (8-6) in the nightcap where each team still has a chance to make the playoffs by virtue of winning the NFC West.

The Sunday night game will see the Commanders (9-5) looking to solidify their NFC wild card spot, while the Falcons (7-7) are still alive to win the NFC South.

Week 18 is now the only set of regular season games with times and dates still to be announced.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us