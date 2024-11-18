How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 12 AFC East matchup

It's time for an AFC East rivalry matchup.

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will head south to visit Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

The Patriots sit at 3-8 after a narrow loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Maye played arguably the best game of his young career, with the rookie throwing two touchdowns before a costly interception in the closing moments on a miscommunication with DeMario Douglas. New England is looking more and more like a frisky team as Maye gains comfort in the offense, though its defensive effort against Los Angeles was discouraging.

On the other side, the Dolphins have won two straight games as they have reentered the playoff picture. Tagovailoa's return from another concussion has boosted the offense -- as evidenced by their 34-point outburst against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Miami is 4-6, sitting just one loss behind the seventh and final AFC playoff spot.

Here's a preview for the Week 12 matchup between the Patriots and Dolphins:

When is the Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 12 game?

The 3-8 Patriots will face the 4-6 Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 24.

How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 12

Patriots-Dolphins will air on CBS, with Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline) on the call.

What time is the Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 12 game?

Patriots-Dolphins will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 12 game?

The Dolphins will host the Week 12 contest at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 12

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 12?

As of Monday, NBC Miami forecasts a warm and sunny afternoon on Sunday in Florida. There is a 14% chance of precipitation with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching a high of 77 degrees in the afternoon.