How to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars for Week 7 game in London

The final London game of the 2024 season has arrived -- and it will be a battle of two 1-5 teams.

The New England Patriots haven't won since Week 1, but there's a renewed sense of hope entering a Week 7 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Drake Maye made his first NFL start and flashed his potential, throwing three touchdowns in the lopsided loss. The No. 3 overall pick also had three turnovers, but the team posted its highest point total of the season in defeat.

As for the Jaguars, they are sticking around in London for another week after losing to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence's team jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Chicago scored 21 unanswered points and rolled to a 35-16 win.

Here's a preview for the Week 7 matchup between the Patriots and Jaguars:

When is the Patriots vs. Jaguars Week 7 London game?

The Patriots will face the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 20.

How to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars in Week 7 London game

Patriots-Texans will air on NFL Network, with Chris Rose (play-by-play), Joe Thomas (analysis) and Steve Wyche (sideline) on the call.

What time is the Patriots vs. Jaguars Week 7 London game?

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Jaguars Week 7 London game?

The Patriots and Jaguars will face off at Wembley Stadium in London for their Week 7 contest.

This game will mark the Jags' 13th game in London and 10th at Wembley Stadium (4-5 record). The Patriots, meanwhile, are playing in the English capital for the third time as they look to go 3-0 at Wembley Stadium.

What's the time difference between London and the US?

London is five hours ahead of Eastern Time in the U.S., meaning kickoff will take place 2:30 p.m. local time.

Who's the home team in Patriots vs. Jaguars?

The Jaguars will serve as the "home team" against the Patriots.

How to live stream Patriots vs. 7 in Week 7 London game

Live stream: NFL+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app

How many NFL London games are there this season?

Patriots-Jaguars will be the NFL's third and final London game in 2024.

The Vikings defeated the Jets in Week 5 to kick off the slate before the Bears defeated the Jaguars in Week 6.

The NFL will finish off its 2024 international schedule in Week 10 when the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers face off in Munich, Germany.

Drake Maye shouted out the fans for sticking with him after his first NFL start