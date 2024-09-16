How to watch Patriots vs. Jets in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football

The New England Patriots are gearing up for their first and only prime time game of 2024.

New England won't have long to think about its Week 2 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks as a short week against the division-rival New York Jets looms.

On Sunday, the Patriots were on the verge of improving to 2-0 before things unraveled in the closing moments. Leading 20-17, they had a chance to run down the clock and potentially ice the game. But then a blocked field goal and subsequent Seattle kick sent the game to overtime, where the Patriots quickly punted and the Seahawks drove for a game-winning kick.

As for the Jets, Aaron Rodgers picked up his first win for Gang Green in Week 2. New York didn't play the smoothest game, but it was enough to defeat the Tennessee Titans 24-17 in Nashville. With both teams sitting at 1-1, Week 3 is a crucial matchup to determine the course of direction for each team.

Here's a preview for the Week 3 matchup between the Patriots and Jets:

When is the Patriots vs. Jets Week 3 game?

The Patriots will face the Jets on Thursday, Sept. 19.

How to watch Patriots vs. Jets in Week 3

Patriots-Jets will air on Prime Video, with Al Michaels (play by play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 9 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 11:30 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 12:30 a.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. Jets Week 3 game?

Patriots-Jets will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Jets Week 3 game?

The Jets will host the Week 3 contest at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Jets in Week 3

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Mobile app: Prime Video app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Jets Week 3?

As of Monday, NBC New York forecasts a potentially rainy Thursday in New Jersey, with a 52% chance of precipitation, rain showers at times and temperatures as high as 75 degrees or as low as 63 degrees.