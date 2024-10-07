New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested early Saturday morning on multiple charges, including assault.

Braintree police said they responded to a disturbance at a residential address early Saturday morning. The caller indicated that there was an altercation between two people.

An investigation ensued, and they said Peppers, 29, was arrested. Police said he will be charged with assault and battery on an intimate partner, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of cocaine.

According to a police report, the victim told police that Peppers smashed her head against the wall and pushed her down the stairs.

Peppers told police that they did get into an argument, but he denied putting his hands on the victim during the argument. He said she fell down the stairs because she was intoxicated, and told police he believed she was making the allegations to destroy his career. Police noted they did not notice signs that the victim was drunk when they interacted with her.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The victim was treated by emergency medical services at the scene. No information on their condition was released.

Peppers appeared in Quincy District Court for a brief arraignment hearing on Monday morning. Not guilty pleas were entered on all counts, and he was ordered to not have any contact with the alleged victim.

His attorney said in court that Peppers did not object to the condition, despite there being evidence that casts doubt on the allegations.

Peppers posted a $2500 bail on the charges. His next court appearance will be Nov. 22, but his appearance is waived.

He is a team captain but did not play in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins due to a shoulder injury. The 29-year-old plays safety for the Patriots and is a New Jersey native. This is his third season in New England, after three seasons with the New York Giants and two with the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots issued a statement about the situation on Monday morning.

"We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time," the statement said.