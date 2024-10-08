Usually, starting 2-3 with a Hall of Fame-bound quarterback won't result in your firing.

But such was the case Tuesday with the New York Jets, who abruptly cut ties with head coach Robert Saleh after a three-year stint.

The 45-year-old Michigan native posted a 20-36 win-loss record while at the Meadowlands, but it's a mark that deserves context.

The defensive-minded Saleh routinely helped the Jets rank at or near the top in several important defensive statistics, though the quarterback situation always lacked. Zach Wilson, who was not a Saleh pick, didn't pan out as the No. 2 overall selection in 2021 and Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles a few plays into his debut last season.

Since the 2021 season, Robert Saleh's first in New York, the Jets defense is



1st in points per drive

1st in EPA per play

3rd in success rate



...despite playing the fourth-most snaps over that stretch.



Saleh never solved the QB problem, but man. He delivered on defense. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 8, 2024

Saleh and Rodgers combined for just five games in 2024 and will no longer have time to jell together, with the head coach reportedly seeking to be away with his family until the next hiring cycle in 2025.

So, which NFL teams should be in the mix for the proven coach? Here are five possible landing spots:

San Francisco 49ers

The first team is a gimme. Saleh held positional roles across the league until becoming the 49ers' defensive coordinator in 2017. From there he rose to prominence, guiding San Francisco's defense to elite numbers and helping produce some of today's marquee stars like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, to name a few.

But, perhaps most importantly, his energy on the 49ers' sideline was infectious. A 4th-and-1 stop? Just look at the sideline and you'll see him celebrating with bubbly passion, which the players and coaches fed off of. Since Saleh left for New York, the 49ers had now-Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans in the role but have struggled for consistency on that side of the ball.

It's unlikely the 49ers move on from current DC Nick Sorensen in his first season in charge, but head coach Kyle Shanahan should definitely poke around about a reunion.

Dallas Cowboys

If San Francisco and Saleh 2.0 does not reoccur, the 49ers run the risk of possibly seeing him lead a rival in some capacity. Whether as a head coach or defensive coordinator, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys should also be looking at Saleh.

Dallas deployed a robust defense under Dan Quinn but now that he's with the Washington Commanders, Mike Zimmer has yet to bring the same level of command.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is already on the hot seat, while Dak Prescott provides stability at QB1 -- something Saleh hasn't had yet -- even if the 31-year-old signal caller is a few tiers below elite.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Whether it's as a head coach or defensive coordinator, the Jaguars may make sense for two differing positions. At head coach, former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson keeps spiraling downwards since making the playoffs in 2022 during his debut season.

The Jaguars are 1-4 and don't possess many saving graces except for the fact that the struggling Trevor Lawrence is tied down to a lucrative long-term deal. There's still potential for Lawrence to grow out of his woes, but it might not happen under this present staff.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, in his first year, has not yet enjoyed productive numbers. Jacksonville ranks around the bottom of numerous defensive statistics, especially in the secondary. Saleh could be a boost in multiple areas, and he worked in Jacksonville as its linebackers coach from 2014-16.

Indianapolis Colts

Another AFC South possibility is up north in Indianapolis, where the Colts may need changes on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Shane Steichen should be safe with his job considering how he's helped improve things, but it's the opposite for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Whereas Jacksonville at least can put up a fight with its rushing defense, the Colts don't have many successful departments on that side of the ball, leading to more urgent calls of a potential change since the offense is proving to be sufficient despite injuries.

Miami Dolphins

Moving back to Florida, another team Saleh has familiarity with is the Dolphins, not in terms of previously working there but rather the higher personnel. Head coach Mike McDaniel previously served as the 49ers' offensive coordinator/run game coordinator while Saleh simultaneously led the defensive side.

Though current Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is new to the role and could be promising given the stars at his disposal, it could be an attractive spot for Saleh. He'd get to run it back with McDaniel while already having major talents who can contribute now.

On top of that, he'd get to play the Jets twice a season in the AFC East, which would mean chances for revenge and intriguing headlines.