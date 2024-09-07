NFL

Roger Goodell says he would like NFL to have 16 international games per season

Owners voted in December to authorize the league to host eight games internationally each season

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday he would like the league to have as many as 16 international games in a season.

“The ownership’s approved eight games already,” Goodell said before the NFL's first game in Brazil. “I hope to get that to 16 at some point in the future. Let’s see how that goes.”

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Goodell was interviewed on Peacock ahead of the streaming service's telecast of Friday night’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, the first NFL game in South America and one of five international matchups on the 2024 schedule.

That includes three games in London. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host a New York Jets-Minnesota Vikings game on Oct. 6 and a Jacksonville Jaguars-Chicago Bears matchup on Oct. 13. The Jaguars will face the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 20.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The other international game has the New York Giants playing the Carolina Panthers in Munich’s Allianz Arena on Nov. 10.

The NFL is planning a game in Madrid in 2025, though the date and teams haven’t been announced.

Owners voted in December to authorize the league to host eight games internationally each season.

NFL

NFL 2 hours ago

NFL Kickoff record 28.9 million viewers watched Chiefs vs. Ravens

NFL 3 hours ago

Some NFL fans defy host soccer club's preference by wearing green to Packers-Eagles game in Brazil

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season features an AFC Championship Game rematch to kick things off, a visit to Brazil and the start of a potentially historic season for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFL
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us