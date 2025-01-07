Titans fire GM Ran Carthon after 2 seasons as team prepares to make No. 1 pick

The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Ran Carthon on Tuesday after two seasons on the job and a 9-25 record.

The Titans introduced Carthon as the franchise's first Black general manager and its 14th of all time in January 2023, and he helped the franchise hire a new coach in Brian Callahan a year later.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who fired general manager Jon Robinson in December 2022, will have yet another new GM helping the franchise decide what to do with its fourth overall No. 1 pick in the NFL draft after going 3-14 in 2024. Strunk said Chad Brinker, president of football operations, will lead the search for a new GM.

Strunk said in a statement that it was impossible to ignore that the Titans didn't improve over the last two years. She said Callahan would continue as head coach.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course,” Strunk said in her statement. “I love this team more than you can imagine. To our fans: we know this level of performance isn’t acceptable. We’re humbled by your support as we continue to work towards building the team you expect and deserve.”

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carthon signed an extension last offseason and still had four years left on his contract.

Ran Carthon, who was fired after two seasons, signed an extension this past offseason. He has four years remaining on his current deal. https://t.co/r2ITTccRIu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2025

The Titans lost their final six games and eight of nine. The 14 losses matched the 2014 season for the most losses since the team relocated from Texas to Tennessee in 1997. It has had the No. 1 overall pick once since then, and Robinson traded it for a haul of selections for his first NFL draft in 2016.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders reacted to the news on social media by saying "WOW! 👀." His son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is among the top prospects in the draft and figures to be a candidate for the No. 1 pick.