NHL to Host Free Outdoor Fan Festival on Fort Lauderdale Beach for All-Star Weekend

As South Florida prepares to host the National Hockey League's All-Star Weekend for just the second time in history, the league is giving fans a chance to have some fun on the sand of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The NHL All-Star Beach Festival takes place from February 2 to February 4 at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park. The free event is open to the public providing hockey fans of all ages family-friendly, hockey-interactive games and attractions, a look at the NHL’s new United by Hockey Mobile Museum, special appearances from current NHL All-Stars and NHL Alumni and a chance to take a picture with the Stanley Cup.

Fans can purchase All-Star merchandise at the flagship store located at Las Olas Oceanside Park. There will also be an official watch party for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4 at 3 p.m.

For more information, click on this link.

The festival is part of a week of events surrounding the All-Star Weekend, with Saturday's All-Star game being the first time the event has taken place in South Florida since the 2003 game.