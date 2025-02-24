The ‘GR8 Chase': How many goals does Alex Ovechkin need to pass Wayne Gretzky?

Alex Ovechkin is closing in on greatness.

The Washington Capitals star needs just a few more goals to break the NHL's hallowed scoring record held by "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky.

Ovechkin recorded a hat trick in the Capitals' 7-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, pulling that much closer to Gretzky's mark of 894 goals.

Ovechkin entered his 20th NHL season in October needing 42 goals to top a record once believed to be unbreakable. He’s now approaching the end of what has been dubbed “The GR8 Chase.”

Here's how many more goals Ovechkin needs to top Gretzky and become the NHL's all-time leading scorer.

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin have?

Ovechkin has scored 882 career goals, including 29 this season.

He is one of only three players in league history to reach the 800-goal milestone, joining Gretzky and Gordie Howe.

He has recorded nine 50-goal seasons, matching the record shared by Gretzky and New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy. He has scored 40 or more goals in a season 13 times, which topped Gretzky's record of 12.

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin need to pass Wayne Gretzky?

Ovechkin needs 13 goals to break Gretzky's record, which has stood at 894 since 1999.

How many goals did Wayne Gretzky score?

Gretzky scored 894 goals during his career.

How many seasons did Wayne Gretzky play?

Gretzky spent 20 seasons in the NHL, playing for the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.

He became the NHL's leading scorer during his 15th season in 1994 when he scored his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe. Gretzky retired in 1999 at the age of 38.

When does Alex Ovechkin play next?

Ovechkin's next game will be on Tuesday at home against the Calgary Flames.

How many games do the Capitals have left this season?

The Capitals have 25 games remaining this season. Here are their next five matchups:

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Calgary Flames, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 27 vs. St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 3 vs. Ottawa Senators, 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 5 at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. ET

How old is Alex Ovechkin?

Ovechkin is 39 years old. He was born on Sept. 17, 1985.

When did Alex Ovechkin score his first goal?

Ovechkin, who was the first pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, wasted little time finding the back of the net.

He scored two goals during the second period of his first NHL game in the Capitals’ 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 5, 2005. He finished his rookie season with 52 goals and 54 assists.

What are the most goals Alex Ovechkin scored in a season?

Ovechkin had a career-best 65 goals in his third season, the only time he has reached the 60-goal milestone in a single season. Many had done it before him, with 23 other 65-plus goal seasons having been recorded in NHL history.

The record for most goals in one season? You guessed it, Wayne Gretzky, who scored 92 goals during the 1981-1982 season. Only three players have reached the 80-goal plateau: Gretzky, who also did so in 1983-1984 with 87 goals; Brett Hull, who had 86 goals in 1990-1991; and Mario Lemieux, with 85 goals in 1988-1989.

Who is the NHL's all-time leading scorer?

Here’s a look at the NHL's top 10 goal scorers of all time:

1. Wayne Gretzky: 894

2. Alex Ovechkin: 882

3. Gordie Howe: 801

4. Jaromir Jagr: 766

5. Brett Hull: 741

6. Marcel Dionne: 731

7. Phil Esposito: 717

8. Mike Gartner: 708

9. Mark Messier: 694

10. Steve Yzerman: 692

