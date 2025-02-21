NHL

Trudeau, hockey fans react to Canada beating Team USA in 4 Nations final

The thrilling finale had social media on its heels.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tense. Nerve-wracking. Political. Emotional.

The Canada-Team USA 4 Nations Face-Off final Thursday had everything, eventually culminating in the former's triumph.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Despite taking the lead first then eventually trailing 2-1, Connor McDavid sealed Canada's comeback with the golden goal in overtime after 8:18 played.

Fans understandably had various reactions on social media, from patriotic takes to typical rivalry banter. Among the reactions involved Justin Trudeau, the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada, who has been in deep tensions with the U.S. since President Trump took office.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Team USA's loss means it has not gotten the best of Canada in the final or championship series of an international tournament since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

Here's how fans on social media reacted to Canada's win over the U.S.:

NHL

NHL 2 hours ago

Canada beats Team USA 3-2 in overtime of 4 Nations Face-Off final

4 Nations Face-off 12 hours ago

President Trump called Team USA before 4 Nations final vs. Canada

Here are five things to know about Connor McDavid.

This article tagged under:

NHLHockey
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us