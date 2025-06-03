Lord Stanley isn't the only piece of hardware that will be awarded in the Stanley Cup Final.

One player from the Edmonton Oilers or the defending champion Florida Panthers will be honored as the most valuable player in the 2025 NHL playoffs with the Conn Smythe Trophy. And the rare Cup Final rematch could see a repeat award winner.

Oilers star Connor McDavid earned the 2024 Conn Smythe in a losing Cup Final effort, and the three-time Hart Trophy winner enters this year's NHL championship round with a playoff-high 26 points (6 goals, 20 assists). McDavid's co-star, Leon Draisaitl, is also a Conn Smythe Trophy contender as he sits second in points with 25 (7 goals, 18 assists).

The one-time champion Panthers, meanwhile, could have their first Conn Smythe Trophy winner in franchise history. Captain Aleksander Barkov (17 points), forward Matthew Tkachuk (16) and center Sam Bennett (16) lead 10 Florida skaters with at least 10 points entering the Cup Final. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is putting together a strong Conn Smythe Trophy resume as well, as he sports a 2.11 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

So, how is the Conn Smythe Trophy winner determined? And has there ever been a back-to-back winner? Here's everything to know about the NHL playoff MVP award:

What is the Conn Smythe Trophy and when was it first awarded?

The Conn Smythe Trophy is a postseason award given to the most valuable player in the playoffs. It debuted in the 1965 postseason.

Historically, most Conn Smythe Trophy winners have come from the team that also won the Stanley Cup. Though, there have been a handful of instances where a player who lost in the Cup Final was awarded the trophy.

The award is named after former Toronto Maple Leafs owner, president, general manager and coach Conn Smythe. It was under Smythe's ownership that the Leafs changed their name from the St. Pats and that the Maple Leaf Gardens arena was constructed. A mini replica of the venue and a Maple Leaf are among the trophy's features.

How is the Conn Smythe Trophy winner determined?

The Conn Smythe Trophy is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Seventeen PHWA members were included in the 2024 vote.

When is the Conn Smythe Trophy winner announced?

The winner is both selected and announced following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final.

Who won the first Conn Smythe Trophy?

Hall of Fame center Jean Béliveau won the inaugural Conn Smythe Trophy in 1965. Béliveau tallied eight goals, including four game-winners, and eight assists over 13 games as the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup.

Who won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2024?

Connor McDavid was a near-unanimous Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2024 despite Edmonton falling to Florida in the Cup Final. McDavid earned 16 of 17 first-place votes after racking up the most assists (34) and points (42) in the postseason. He was also the leading scorer in the Cup Final with 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists).

McDavid is one of only a handful of players to ever take home the Conn Smythe Trophy without also winning the Stanley Cup.

Who has won the most Conn Smythe Trophies?

Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy owns the most Conn Smythe Trophies with three. Roy won two with the Canadiens (1986, 1993) and one with the Colorado Avalanche (2001).

There are five other multi-time Conn Smythe Trophy winners: defenseman Bobby Orr (1970, 1972), goalie Bernie Parent (1974, 1975), center Wayne Gretzky (1985, 1988), center Mario Lemieux (1991, 1992) and center Sidney Crosby (2016, 2017).

Have there been a back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophy winner?

Parent, Lemieux and Crosby were all back-to-back winners, and McDavid has a chance to do the same this year.

How many Conn Smythe Trophy winners have come from the losing team?

There have been six instances where the Conn Smythe Trophy recipient was on the team that lost in the Cup Final.

Who are the Conn Smythe Trophy winners from losing teams?

Four of the six Conn Smythe winners from non-champions were goalies:

2024: Connor McDavid, center, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid, center, Edmonton Oilers 2003: Jean-Sebastien Giguere, goalie, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim

Jean-Sebastien Giguere, goalie, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 1987: Ron Hextall, goalie, Philadelphia Flyers

Ron Hextall, goalie, Philadelphia Flyers 1976: Reggie Leach, winger, Philadelphia Flyers

Reggie Leach, winger, Philadelphia Flyers 1968: Glenn Hall, goalie, St. Louis Blues

Glenn Hall, goalie, St. Louis Blues 1966: Roger Crozier, goalie, Detroit Red Wings

How many goalies have won the Conn Smythe Trophy?

The Conn Smythe Trophy has gone to a goalie 17 total times, with Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning being the position's most recent winner in 2021.

List of Conn Smythe Trophy winners by year

Here's a full look at every Conn Smythe Trophy winner: