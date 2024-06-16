Connor McDavid breaks Wayne Gretzky's record for most assists in a single postseason

Connor McDavid now has the record for the most assists in a single NHL postseason after passing Wayne Gretzky with three more in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

McDavid assisted on goals by Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Dylan Holloway to reach 32 this playoffs, keying the Edmonton Oilers' 8-1 rout of the Florida Panthers that kept them from being eliminated in a sweep. Their longtime captain and face of the league was far more concerned about the victory and the series and brushed off breaking Gretzky's mark.

“Obviously not the focus with where we’re at,” said McDavid, who also scored his first goal in his first trip to the final. “But not lost on me what he means to the game. Not the focus. Yeah.”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Teammates were far more complimentary of their leader and best player adding his name to the history books.

“That’s pretty special,” said forward Connor Brown, whose history with McDavid dates to their time playing junior hockey together with the Erie Otters. “Connor probably won’t admit it, but you’ve got to feel proud about that. It’s not by accident. I’ve known Connor for a long time, and it’s not an accident he is the player he is.”

McDavid's 38 points in 22 games are the most of anyone in the playoffs. Holloway said McDavid passing Gretzky was “unbelievable.”

“Most of Gretzky’s records are considered almost untouchable, and Davo, he’s right there,” Holloway said. "It’s pretty special to watch. He leads our team every day, on the ice, off the ice leads by example. Couldn’t be happier for him.”