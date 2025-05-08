Joel Quenneville will become the next head coach of the Anaheim Ducks, according to multiple reports. TSN's Darren Dreger first reported the hiring.

The news comes more than three years after the NHL determined Quenneville had an "inadequate response" to allegations of sexual assault while he was coaching the Chicago Blackhawks.

Quenneville resigned seven games into the Florida Panthers' 2021-22 season amid a scandal in which former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach said he was sexually assaulted by Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Quenneville, 66, is the second-winningest coach in NHL history with a 1,768-969-572 record across his 25 seasons. He also earned three Stanley Cup championships during his time with the Blackhawks (2010, 2013 and 2015).

The Ducks will be Quenneville's fifth NHL coaching stop. He previously led the St. Louis Blues (1996-2004), Colorado Avalanche (2005-08), Blackhawks (2008-19) and Panthers (2019-21). Before coaching, he played 13 NHL seasons as a defenseman.

Anaheim went 35-37-10 (80 points) in 2024-25, finishing sixth place in the Pacific Division. The team fired head coach Greg Cronin last month after he held the job for two seasons.

The Ducks own the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.