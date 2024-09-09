NHL

Ranking the NHL's highest-paid players

Hockey superstars are getting paid more and more, but these players earn the most

By Sanjesh Singh

NHL franchises are paying more and more to keep its superstars.

Centres are usually at the forefront of such lucrative deals because of their collective importance to a team, bridging the gap between the offense and defense.

Such was the case with Leon Draisaitl, who recently inked an eight-year, $112 million contract to stay with the Edmonton Oilers. Despite the hefty deal, Draisaitl won't be the near the highest-paid players just yet since the first year won't kick in until 2025-26.

So, who are the league's best-paid athletes? Here's a ranking of annual contract values and more for 2024-25, per Spotrac:

NHL’s highest-paid players: Annual value

1. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $13,250,000

2. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche: $12,600,000

3. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers: $12,500,000

4. Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers: $11,642,857

5. Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks: $11,600,000

T-6. Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins: $11,500,000

T-6. William Nylander, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $11,500,000

8. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins: $11,250,000

T-9. Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings: $11,000,000

T-9. John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $11,000,000

T-9. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres: $11,000,000

NHL’s highest-paid players: Total contract value

1. Shea Weber, D, Utah Hockey Club: $110,000,000

2. Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins: $104,400,000

3. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche: $100,800,000

4. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers: $100,000,000

5. Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks: $92,800,000

T-6. Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins: $92,000,000

T-6. William Nylander, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $92,000,000

8. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins: $90,000,000

T-9. Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings: 88,000,000

T-9. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres: $88,000,000

NHL’s highest-paid players: Signing bonus

1. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche: $85,340,000

2. Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers: $74,500,000

3. John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $70,890,000

4. Carey Price, GK, Montreal Canadiens: $70,000,000

5. William Nylander, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $69,000,000

T-6. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers: $68,000,000

T-6. Shea Weber, D, Utah Hockey Club: $68,000,000

8. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Calgary Flames: $61,500,000

9. Sam Reinhart, C, Florida Panthers: $61,000,000

10. Mitchell Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs: $60,958,000

