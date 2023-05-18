Sports

NBA Playoffs

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Draws ‘Peaky Blinders' Comparisons With Pregame Outfit

Jokic had social media buzzing with the outfit he wore to Nuggets-Lakers Game 2

By Eric Mullin

USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic draws 'Peaky Blinders' comparisons with pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is that Nikola Jokic or Tommy Shelby?

The Denver Nuggets center showed up to Thursday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in an outfit that had social media buzzing.

Jokic went with an all-business look, rocking a gray suit and a black newsboy cap.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Many fans thought the two-time MVP looked like a character from the popular British drama series "Peaky Blinders." Some even believed the outfit spelled bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sports

MLB

Eury Perez Gets First MLB Win, Marlins Top Nationals 5-3 for Series Sweep

NHL

Where Will Coyotes Play in 2023-24 NHL Season After Arena Bid Rejected?

Jokic has been stellar this postseason regardless of his pregame look. He's posted three consecutive triple-doubles, most recently leading Denver past Los Angeles with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in Game 1.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA PlayoffsNBALos Angeles LakersDenver Nuggets
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us