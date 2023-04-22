MLB

NL Cy Young Winner Alcantara Misses Start With Tendinitis

Alcantara was pushed back to start in the series at Atlanta that begins Monday.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Miami Marins ace Sandy Alcantara was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday at Cleveland with biceps tendinitis, but the team said he is not expected to be placed on the injured list.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is sidelined with what the team called “very mild” tendinitis. Alcantara was pushed back to start in the series at Atlanta that begins Monday.

Alcantara is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA in four starts and had been lined up to possibly face Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner.

Left-hander Devin Smeltzer filled in for Alcantara in the first game of the doubleheader. The series opener Friday was rained out and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLBMiami MarlinsSandy Alcantara
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us