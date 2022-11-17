Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 20 Florida State Faces Louisiana-Lafayette, Seeks 8th Win

Florida State finished the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with three double-digit wins and is a heavy favorite but won’t take a lesser opponent lightly, not after the Seminoles’ home loss to the FCS’ Jacksonville State in September 2021

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-5, 3-4) at No. 20 Florida State (7-3, 5-3, No. 19 CFP), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (Regional Sports Networks)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Florida State by 24 ½

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida State finished the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with three double-digit wins and is a heavy favorite but won’t take a lesser opponent lightly, not after the Seminoles’ home loss to the FCS’ Jacksonville State in September 2021. Louisiana-Lafayette seeks to be bowl eligible in its first season under Michael Desormeaux.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida State has run for 200 or more yards in five straight games. RB Trey Benson, an Oregon transfer, has 100 or more yards in each of his last three games. The Seminoles will again seek offensive balance but the goal is to run. They could receive a challenge as Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked 31st in the FBS (123.3 yards) in rush defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ULL: Zi’Yon Hill Green is one of the Sun Belt’s leaders in sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (12.5). The redshirt junior defensive end is one of the most productive players on the Ragin Cajuns, who are 30th in the FBS in scoring defense (21.2 points).

Florida State: DE Jared Verse leads FSU in sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (13). The Albany transfer has developed into an effective pass rusher and is the only ACC player to have three games with 2.5 tackles or more in 2022.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Seminoles are the only Power 5 team with two 30-point wins on the road and one of only four P5 programs - along with Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia — with three 30-point victories in conference play. … While FSU is clearly putting points on the board, the defense has not allowed a touchdown in 23 straight drives … The Seminoles lead the country with 75 plays of 20-plus yards this season. … Louisiana-Lafayette is 30th in scoring defense (21.2 points). … Benson was named ACC running back of the week for a third straight time after racking up 163 yards on 18 carries at Syracuse. It’s the first time the same running back has won ACC honors in three consecutive weeks for the first time in league history.

