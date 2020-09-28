No. 8 Miami Hurricanes Get Primetime TV Spot Again for Battle With No. 1 Clemson

For the fourth straight game this season, the No. 8 ranked Miami Hurricanes will be one of primetime college football's attractions when they take the field for their next game.

The ACC announced Monday the game times for the weekend of October 10th, with the game between the ‘Canes and top ranked Clemson Tigers that night scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Miami will have a bye this coming weekend, one week after scoring the most points ever in their series with rival Florida State in a 52-10 thrashing of the Seminoles inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The ‘Canes enter the game with ACC Championship Game implications hoping to turn around their recent history with the Tigers, including losses in four of their last six meetings.

Clemson has won two straight games in the series rather convincingly - winning 58-0 in 2015 that led to the firing of former UM coach Al Golden the next day and 38-3 in the 2017 ACC Championship Game.