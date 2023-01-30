Sports

Chicago Bears

No, Bears Linebacker Jack Sanborn Is Not Dating Margot Robbie

Sanborn was brought up in a recent social media trend involving the Australian Actress

By Alex Shapiro

No, Margot Robbie is not dating Jack Sanborn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nope. Margot Robbie is not dating Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn. Nor is she dating White Sox infielder Leury Garcia. You may have seen tweets or headlines about these Chicago athletes getting together with the A-list actress from Australia, but it’s really just a big goof.

According to Sports Illustrated, the joke started when a Blue Jays podcast tweeted out a fake report that pitcher Mitch White had started dating Robbie, attributing it to TMZ. Of course, no such TMZ report exists.

Before long, others followed suit making jokes with equally obscure athletes.

And that’s how Sanborn and Garcia got involved.

As is tradition on the Internet, as the joke continued it got more ridiculous.

For what it’s worth, Robbie has been married to Tom Ackerley since 2016.

