Sports

Larry Nassar

No Charges for Agents in Botched Larry Nassar Probe

Los Angeles FBI agents in 2016 began a sexual tourism investigation against the sports doctor

By Ed White

Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. The former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison as the judge declared: "I just signed your death warrant." The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing in which scores of Nassar's victims were able to confront him face to face in the Michigan courtroom.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday it will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI agents who failed to quickly open an investigation of sports doctor Larry Nassar despite learning in 2015 that he was accused of sexually assaulting female gymnasts.

The agency's inspector general found that two former agents likely provided “inaccurate or incomplete information" when investigators subsequently tried to understand what happened, but more would be needed to file charges, the department said.

“This does not in any way reflect a view that the investigation of Nassar was handled as it should have been, nor in any way reflects approval or disregard of the conduct of the former agents,” the department said.

The government last fall said it would take another look at an earlier decision to forgo charges. At the time, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told Congress that she had asked the newly confirmed head of the department's criminal division to review the case.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nassar was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics. He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympians.

Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics told FBI agents in 2015 that three gymnasts said they were assaulted by Nassar. But the FBI did not open a formal investigation or inform federal or state authorities in Michigan, according to the inspector general’s report.

Los Angeles FBI agents in 2016 began a sexual tourism investigation against Nassar and interviewed several victims but also didn’t alert Michigan authorities, the inspector general said.

Sports

MLB 39 mins ago

MLB Criticizes Teams Over Facilities for Female Employees

Champions League 53 mins ago

2022 Champions League Final: How to Watch Liverpool Vs. Real Madrid

Nassar was finally arrested in November 2016 during an investigation by Michigan State University police.

At a Senate hearing in 2021, FBI Director Christopher Wray apologized to Nassar's victims, saying it was “inexcusable” that agents “had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015 and failed.”

The FBI fired an agent; another one retired. The FBI has also adopted recommendations by the inspector general.

Lawyers for Nassar's victims have said more than 100 young women or teens were assaulted after the FBI became aware of allegations against him. At least 13 are seeking $10 million each from the government.

John Manly said it's “incomprehensible” that agents and others will not be prosecuted.

“The FBI agents who knew of Nassar’s abuse, did nothing, and then lied about their inaction in violation of their sworn duty and the law have been given a pass,” Manly said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Larry Nassar
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us