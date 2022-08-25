Novak Djokovic to miss US Open due to vaccination restrictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Novak Djokovic confirmed in a tweet Thursday morning that he will not be competing in the US Open, which begins next week in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

Under current CDC regulations, foreign tourists must show proof of completing the primary series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine before boarding a flight to the United States. The US Open announced in July that it would "respect the U.S. government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens."

Djokovic has said on multiple occasions that he will not get vaccinated.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption," he said when he won Wimbledon on July 11. The United Kingdom allowed him to enter the country, but he was deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open in January.

Djokovic withdrew before the release of the US Open draw, expected later Thursday, but after the commencement of the qualifying tournament. A "lucky loser" from the qualifiers will gain entry to the draw.

At last, Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the #USOpen shortly before the draw is made. pic.twitter.com/rPgWQDMK1j — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 25, 2022

He was unable to compete in earlier hardcourt events in both the United States and Canada this summer because of his vaccination status.