Odds for 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Win Totals

The NBA regular season is roughly two weeks away and records are already starting to take shape, according to Vegas.

PointsBet, NBC’s official sports betting partner, released an initial odds list for NBA regular season win count and the Boston Celtics have to be pleased. The 2022 NBA runner-ups posted 51 regular season wins last season and are now predicted to win 55.5 games this upcoming season.

The complete odds list for regular season outright wins is below:

Atlanta Hawks: 45.5 games

Boston Celtics: 54.5 games

Brooklyn Nets: 29.5 games

Charlotte Hornets: 36.5 games

Chicago Bulls: 42.5 games

Cleveland Cavaliers: 47.5 games

Dallas Mavericks: 48.5 games

Denver Nuggets: 51.5 games

Detroit Pistons: 29.5 games

Golden State Warriors: 52.5 games

Houston Rockets: 23.5 games

Indiana Pacers: 23.5 games

Los Angeles Clippers: 52.5 games

Los Angeles Lakers: 44.5 games

Memphis Grizzlies: 49.5 games

Miami Heat: 49.5 games

Milwaukee Bucks: 52.5 games

Minnesota Timberwolves: 48.5 games

New Orleans Pelicans: 44.5 games

New York Knicks: 28.5 games

Oklahoma City Thunder: 23.5 games

Orlando Magic: 26.5 games

Philadelphia 76ers: 51.5 games

Phoenix Suns: 52.5 games

Portland Trail Blazers: 39.5 games

Sacramento Kings: 34.5 games

San Antonio Spurs: 24.5 games

Toronto Raptors: 47.5 games

Utah Jazz: 24.5 games

Washington Wizards: 35.5 games

What NBA teams are projected to win the most regular season games in the 2022-23 season?

The seven teams projected to win 50 or more games this upcoming season are the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

The Celtics lead the pack with 54.5 games and will be looking to redeem their recent Finals performance as favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

What NBA teams are projected to win the fewest regular season games in the 2022-23 season?

At the bottom of the odds board are the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers, followed by the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs, and then the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder. All nine teams are projected to finish with less than 30 regular season wins.

