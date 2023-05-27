Sports

Offor, Sirois Lead Montreal to 1-0 Victory Over Inter Miami

Inter Miami (5-9-0) falls to 1-6-0 on the road this season.

Chinonso Offor scored a second-half goal and Jonathan Sirois made it stand up for CF Montreal in a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday night.

Neither team found the net until Offor took passes from Ariel Lassiter and Gabriele Corbo in the 53rd minute and scored for a third time this season.

Sirois finished with five saves to earn the clean sheet for Montreal (6-8-0).

Montreal has posted a 7-1-0 record in its last eight home matches and tied a club record with its fourth straight shutout. Montreal had four straight home shutouts spanning the 2018-19 seasons.

Inter Miami (5-9-0) falls to 1-6-0 on the road this season.

Drake Callender saved one shot for Inter Miami, which falls to 2-2-1 all-time in matches played in Canada.

Montreal and Inter Miami played to a 2-2 draw in their first meeting in August of last season. Since then Inter Miami has played 24 regular-season matches without a draw and Montreal has played to one tie in its last 24.

Montreal outshot Inter Miami 14-13. Montreal entered play having taken a 10 or less shots a league-high seven times. However, Inter Miami had a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal.

