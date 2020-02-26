Chris Knierim

Olympic Figure Skater Chris Knierim Announces Retirement

The 32-year-old Chris Knierim said his passion for skating had waned while injuries had mounted

Figure skater Chris Knierim, one half of the husband-and-wife duo that helped the U.S. win team gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics, announced his retirement Wednesday while Alexa Knierim said she will continue skating with a new partner.

The three-time national champions have withdrawn from next month's world championships. The Knierims will be replaced by Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson on the American team headed to Montreal.

The 32-year-old Chris Knierim said his passion for skating had waned while injuries had mounted, and that forced him to consider his future. He also said he's been dealing with depression and is receiving treatment for it.

Sports

Tokyo 2020 2 hours ago

Carlin Isles’ Path to Rugby Was Fast

Florida 3 hours ago

Red Sox Prospect Kept Away From Team Amid Concerns Over Coronavirus

The 28-year-old Alexa Knierim did not say who she was considering for a new partner, but her husband said he plans to be part of her coaching team going forward.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-Sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chris KnierimOlympicsfigure skating
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us