One and Done: Dolphins See Second Half Lead Evaporate in Wild Card Loss to Bills

For the first time since the 2016 season, the Miami Dolphins found themselves in the AFC Playoffs. For the fourth straight trip to the postseason, it was a one game visit for the Fins.

Miami (9-9) saw its second half lead evaporate with a 14-point outburst from the Buffalo Bills in a 34-31 loss Sunday in the AFC Wild Card round at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Dolphins, who entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the conference, have not won a game in the postseason since a win over the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round during the 2000 season.

The Bills (14-3) would get on the scoreboard on their next drive, after a 54-yard pass from Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs led to a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox. On Miami's next possession, quarterback Skylar Thompson - just the second rookie quarterback to start a playoff game for the Dolphins - was intercepted by Bills safety Dean Marlowe. That led to a 12-yard touchdown from running back and Miami native James Cook to make it 14-0 Buffalo.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a shoulder injury on the next drive, but he would return. Buffalo extended the lead to 17-0 on a 33-yard field goal from kicker Tyler Bass. Miami would take the ensuing drive into the red zone, but settled for a 40-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders. On the ensuing possession, cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted an Allen pass which led to a 48-yard field goal from Sanders.

The kicker, who hit three field goals to send Miami to the playoffs with a win in the regular season finale, added a 37-yarder to cut the deficit to 17-9. Miami would get their second interception of the half from safety Jevon Holland, leading to a 7-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to tight end Mike Gesicki and a two-point conversion pass to Tyreek Hill to tie the game at 17. Bass hit a 39-yard field goal for a 20-17 Buffalo lead at the half.

Miami punted the ball on the opening drive of the second half, but scored on a sack of Allen by safety Eric Rowe that was recovered by defensive tackle Zach Sieler and returned five yards for a touchdown that gave the Dolphins their first lead of the game.

On Miami's second offensive drive of the half, Thompson threw his second interception of the game to cornerback Kaiir Elam which would set up a 6-yard touchdown to wide receiver Cole Beasley, giving the Bills the lead. Buffalo would add to it on their next drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis.

Miami would cut the deficit to three points on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jeff Wilson with under 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins would have one final chance to extend their season, but Thompson's pass to Gesicki fell incomplete with just over two minutes left.

It was a sloppy game played between two division rivals, and the outcome fitting after Miami and Buffalo split their regular-season series in games decided by a combined five points. The Dolphins beat Buffalo 21-19 at Miami in September, with the Bills rallying to beat Miami 32-29 last month.

Thompson, who started his second straight game while Tua Tagovailoa remained in the concussion protocol, finished 18 of 45 passing for 220 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while being sacked four times. Wilson had 23 yards rushing on 10 carries while Hill has 69 yards on seven receptions.

Miami's defense allowed 423 yards in the game while gaining 231 yards, but did sack Allen seven times and forced the quarterback to throw his first interceptions of the season against the Dolphins.

“It’s a one-week season, that’s it,” Allen said. “All that matters is surviving and advancing.”

In addition to Tagovailoa being ruled inactive for the third straight game, Miami was also without the services of running back Raheem Mostert, offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg and cornerback Noah Igbinoghee for Sunday's game. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who had missed the last two regular season games with an injury, did play.

The Bills had hoped to get an emotional lift before the game with reports that safety Damar Hamiln, who suffered from cardiac arrest during a game January 2, would be able to attend the game. However, less than an hour before kickoff Hamlin tweeted that he would be watching the game from his home in Buffalo after being released from the hospital earlier in the week.

Miami now waits to return to the field for the 2023 season, with home games against divisional foes Buffalo, New England and the New York Jets along with Denver, Las Vegas, Dallas, the New York Giants, Tennessee and Carolina.