Panthers Drop Gritty Game 1 to Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

T-Mobile Arena playing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's entrance theme late in the third period summed it up: Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was a mini-wrestling match.

After countless scuffles between the Florida Panthers and Las Vegas Golden Knights in Saturday's series opener, it was ultimately the latter who landed more blows en route to a 5-2 win.

Florida opened the scoring 10 minutes into the opening period when Eric Staal finished a polished wraparound goal despite the side being shorthanded.

The Panthers captured the momentum after Staal's opener, but they couldn't capitalize despite recording more shots on goal. Matthew Tkachuk's long-range effort three minutes later had banged the post.

Instead, it became a back-and-forth affair when Jonathan Marchessault equalized for Vegas with two minutes to go.

Goals from Vegas' Shea Theodore and Florida's Anthony Duclair in the second period sent the game to 2-2 heading into the third, but that's when it went awry for the latter.

The Golden Knights proceeded to score three goals in the third, with Tkachuk's ejection with 4:24 remaining serving as the icing on the cake.

Game 2 in Vegas is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Two younger NHL franchises will be competing for their first-ever Stanley Cup.