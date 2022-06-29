Panthers' Duclair Reportedly Considering Surgery After Achilles Tendon Injury

One of the top young stars for the Florida Panthers could be on the bench for the start of next season after suffering a recent injury.

Forward Anthony Duclair suffered the Achilles tendon injury during recent off-season training and could be out for several months if surgery is required.

Hearing that Anthony Duclair looking at potential surgery for Achilles tendon injury, which obviously would require months of recovery. Coming off career-high, 31-goal season. Tough news.@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2022

The 26-year-old, who recently finished his second season with Florida, had a career high 31 regular season goals and 27 assists for the Panthers last season.

Duclair had one goal in eight playoff games last season as Florida won its first playoff series in 26 years.