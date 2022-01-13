Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau Named to 2022 NHL All-Star Game Roster

For the second time in his NHL career, Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau can call himself an All-Star.

The 28-year-old was selected Thursday to the NHL's All-Star Game, which will be held February 5th in Las Vegas. Huberdeau was the only Panthers player selected despite the fact Florida entered the day tied for the league's best record.

"One of the premier playmakers in the National Hockey League, Jonathan's production is matched only by his consummate professionalism," said Panthers General Manger Bill Zito. "He is an all-star leader and teammate, making those around him better in every way."

Huberdeau, who also will take part in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on February 4th, has appeared in all of Florida's games this season and leads the club in assists, points, even-strength points, and power-play points.

Florida could get a second All-Star selection as center Aleksander Barkov was named to the NHL's Last Man In ballot. Fans can vote by clicking on this link.

The Panthers host the Dallas Stars on Friday and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.