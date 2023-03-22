Sports

Panthers QB Coach Luke McCown Appears to Hint C.J. Stroud as No. 1 Pick

Carolina is first on the clock in the 2023 draft

By Sanjesh Singh

Future Carolina Panther C.J. Stroud?

Though the 2023 NFL Draft is still about a month away, which player ends up going No. 1 overall to Carolina is a topic the football spectrum continues to debate.

That debate turned quite intriguing on Wednesday. During C.J. Stroud's Pro Day, ex-NFL and now Panthers QB coach Luke McCown turned heads with what he appeared to tell the Ohio State product:

"Maybe when you live in Charlotte we'll find a court," McCown appeared to say near the end of the video, discussing a potential basketball game of H-O-R-S-E.

After the Panthers traded with Chicago for the top overall pick, the QB-needy franchise has been linked with prospects at that exact position -- Stroud reportedly has been one of them.

"League insiders believe it will be Stroud, who’s bigger than Young, more accurate than Richardson and more of a playmaker than Levis," The Athletic's Joe Person wrote

Andy Dalton, Matt Corral and Jacob Eason are currently the three QBs on the Panthers' depth chart heading into the draft.

Whichever way the dominoes fall, maybe sometime in the near future we'll see Stroud hooping with McCown in Charlotte.

