Panthers, Raiders Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 6

Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 6 scores

Entering Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves.

With the worst record this season, the Panthers (1-5) played their first game since head coach Matt Rhule was fired, losing convincingly to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The silver lining to reaching five losses in the season thus far is the potential for the Panthers to get the No. 1 pick at the 2023 NFL Draft. Narrowly behind the Panthers is the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions, who each carry a 1-4 record.

As Week 6 of the NFL concludes Monday night, here is a breakdown of the teams that could land top picks at the 2023 Draft:

Which team is projected to get the Number 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers (1-5) is projected to get the No. 1 pick at the 2023 Draft entering Week 7 of the NFL regular season.

Following the Panthers are the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) and Detroit Lions (1-4).

Who will have the most draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Houston Texans will have the most draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with 12, including two in the first round.

Who will have the least draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints are tied for the teams with the least draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with five.

While the Broncos and Panthers have two first-round pics, the Vikings and Saints only have one.

Which player is projected to be the Number 1 pick?

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is projected to be the top pick at the 2023 Draft, entering Week 7 of the NFL regular season.

The 6-foot-3, 232 pounds signal-caller has led the Wildcats (5-2) for the majority of this season. One of the most important things for Levis this season will be to stay healthy as he dislocated his middle finger on his non-throwing hand while also suffering a foot injury.

Levis sat out last week's loss to South Carolina.

Who are the top prospects heading into the 2023 NFL Draft?

Besides Levis, other top prospects include Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Other top 10 prospects are as follows:

5. Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

6. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

7. Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

8. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OL, Clemson

9. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

10. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson