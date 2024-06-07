Panthers will host the Oilers to start the Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday in game one of the Stanley Cup Final.

This will be the third time the teams meet this season. The Panthers went 2-0 against the Oilers in the regular season, winning 5-1 in their last regular season matchup on Dec. 16.

Florida has gone 32-15-3 in home games and 52-24-6 overall. The Panthers have a 30-6-2 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Edmonton has a 27-21-2 record in road games and a 49-27-6 record overall. The Oilers have gone 54-14-2 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS

Carter Verhaeghe has scored 34 goals with 38 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 7-1-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES

Panthers: None listed.

Oilers: Troy Stecher: out (ankle).