Sports

NFL

Patrick Peterson Celebrates Vikings' Interception With Penalty Kick in End Zone

The Vikings were still feeling the aftermath of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Sanjesh Singh

Patrick Peterson celebrates Vikings' pick with penalty kick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Football, meet football.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is still feeling the post-World Cup fever with his celebrations on Saturday.

The 32-year-old intercepted New York Giants QB Daniel Jones in the early stages of the fourth quarter, then went to the end zone with the team to celebrate it with a penalty kick. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Former Chicago Bear Duke Shelley was sent the wrong way between the sticks. 

The interception came on a play-action pass from Jones, who tried to find wideout Isaiah Hodgins on a right-to-left crossing pattern at the 17-yard line, but Peterson jumped the route to maintain the 17-13 lead.

Sports

New England Patriots

Watch Patriots Owner Welcome ‘Classy' Fan Who Endured Heckling in Viral Video

NBA

NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards

It marked Peterson's fourth interception of the season and Jones' fifth pick.

Safe to say, this interception by Jones was a little...messy.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLMinnesota Vikings
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us