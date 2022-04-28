Sports

nfl draft

Patriots Trade 21st Pick to Chiefs for Late First-Rounder, Two Other Picks

Bill Belichick and Co. decided to trade back once again

By Justin Leger

Patriots trade back in draft, send 21st overall pick to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New England Patriots fans will have to wait just a little while longer for their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded their 21st pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for picks 29, 94 and 121.

Here's what the Patriots' updated list of draft picks looks like following the deal:

Round 1: No. 29

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: Nos. 85, 94

Round 4: Nos. 121, 127

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: Nos. 183, 200, 210

Round 7: No. 245

According to OverTheCap's Jason Fitzgerald, Bill Belichick and the Pats actually extracted quite a bit of value from Kansas City in the trade.

With the 21st pick, the Chiefs selected cornerback Trent McDuffie out of Washington.

This article tagged under:

nfl draftNFLNew England PatriotsKansas City Chiefs2022 NFL Draft
