Perry Leads North Texas Over Florida International 64-57

Tylor Perry scored 17 points as North Texas beat Florida International 64-57 on Monday night.

Perry also grabbed seven rebounds for the Mean Green (15-4, 6-2 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Jayden Martinez hit two 3-pointers and scored 13.

Denver Jones led the way for the Panthers (8-10, 2-5) with 19 points. Nick Guadarrama had 15 points and two blocks.

Martinez scored all of his points in the second half to spark the Mean Green, who trailed 26-25 at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. North Texas hosts Rice while Florida International visits UTEP.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.