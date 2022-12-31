Perry Scores 20 in North Texas' 72-57 Victory Against FIU

Tylor Perry scored 20 points as North Texas beat Florida International 72-57 on Saturday night.

Perry added four steals for the Mean Green (11-3, 2-1 Conference USA). Kai Huntsberry scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line. Rubin Jones shot 2 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Denver Jones finished with 24 points for the Panthers (6-7). Florida International also got nine points from Arturo Dean. In addition, Petar Krivokapic finished with eight points.

North Texas led 35-20 at the break. North Texas extended its lead to 57-38 during the second half, fueled by an 11-1 scoring run. Huntsberry scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.