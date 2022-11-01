Philly BBQ, Pizza Spot Shut Down Astros' World Series Catering Request

Popular Philly eateries shut down Astros catering requests originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town.

Hilariously, they're having a hard time because the people behind some of the best food in this city are putting sports allegiances over money.

At least two popular eateries - Angelo's Pizzeria and Mike's BBQ - have shot down catering requests from the Astros, according to posts from the restaurants' social media accounts.

Here's the post from the official Mike's BBQ Instagram, in which Astros dietician Lisa Clarke reached out to the restaurant in search of catering:

Oddly, Clarke called Mike "Gil" and appeared to be in search of Latin food, which isn't served at Mike's. I have to wonder if Clarke was trying to reach Gil Arends, the co-owner of Puyero Venezuelan Flavor in Society Hill on 4th Street.

In any case, that's strike one.

Then we have a pair of posts from Danny, the genius behind the famous Angelo's pizza and sandwiches on 9th Street.

Danny posted a video to his Instagram story in which he refuted any suggestion that Angelo's cooked for the Astros, asserting he told the team no, and shortly thereafter he reposted a story from Phillies team chef Keith Rudolf showing a party tray of Angelo's hoagies fueling the Phillies ahead of Game 3:

Yeah, that's how you do it. Strike two.

And you know what they say: Strike one, strike two, good luck.